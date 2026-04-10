Mad King Don Plotting His Retribution Against NATO Countries

He's so mature!
By Susie MadrakApril 10, 2026

Donald Trump is planning out his next act of retribution -- namely, going after members of the NATO alliance who were "unhelpful" to the U.S. and Israel during the Iran war, according to administration officials.

He wants to move U.S. troops out of NATO member countries deemed unhelpful to the Iran war effort and stationing them in countries that were more supportive. He can't fully withdraw the U.S. from the alliance, which by law he can’t do without Congress.

And of course not a single administration official is pointing out it will only emphasize how weak he is. He has no idea of how to be a productive leader. No, sir!

Targets will probably include Spain, which blocked U.S. planes from using its airspace. Germany's top officials criticized the war. Italy also temporarily blocked use of an air base in Sicily, while the French government agreed to only allow the U.S. to use a base in southern France after it guaranteed planes not involved in Iran strikes would land there.

He's also talking about closing a U.S. air base in at least one of the European countries, possibly Spain or Germany, according to two administration officials. Wahh! Wahh!

The real reason Trump is mad at NATO.

Max Boot (@maxboot.bsky.social) 2026-04-06T20:19:18.300Z

https://bsky.app/profile/alemanno.bsky.social/post/3mj4nadmjgs2e

Mark Rutte is asked if Trump told him he plans to leave NATO. He doesn’t deny it but instead pivots to his usual tactic of fawning over Trump.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-08T22:46:09.386Z

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