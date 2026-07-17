Hide The Ketchup: Ivanka's SIL Posts Photo Sure To Send Trump Crying Into A Diet Coke

Something tells me Thanksgiving Dinners are super weird for the Trump family.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss just so happens to be married to Jared Kushner's little brother, Joshua Kushner, making her the sister-in-law of Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. She also just so happens to be no fan of her sister-in-law's father. In fact, one could go so far as to say that Kloss epitomizes nearly everything Donald Trump hates. Not only does she refuse to hide that fact, but she also goes the extra mile to put her radical liberalism on full display.

Kloss' debut picture book, Spaghetti Code, the first in her five-book deal with Macmillan imprint Roaring Book Press, is set to hit shelves later this month with the heartfelt goal of inspiring and encouraging young girls to pursue careers in coding and technology, a field that remains largely dominated by men with overinflated qualifications and even more overinflated egos.

As she works to promote the upcoming release of her awe-inspiring new book, Kloss took to Instagram and shared a photo with her near-12 million followers that's all but guaranteed to send Donald crying tears of embarrassment into a crisp Diet Coke.

Karlie's book was recently selected for inclusion in the library of Vital Voices, an international nonprofit founded by none other than Hilary Clinton and then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1997, to create space for women's voices and provide training on issues ranging from human rights to politics and business.

Vital Voices' library, located at the organization's global headquarters in Washington, D.C., is stocked full of books, art, and stories both by and about women all around the globe who have blazed their own trail in a world that was not built for their success.

Kloss took to Instagram with a photo of herself proudly holding up her book, telling her followers how "honored" she was that her book will be joining the ranks of works from so many other trailblazing women within the walls of the Vital Voices library, thanking the organization's "incredible team" for the work they put in to "champion women."

Her Instagram post featured a carousel of photos, in which Kloss is standing in front of a bookshelf stuffed full of progressive books that, should he be able to read, would send Trump into a torrential tizzy -- inlcuding Hilary Clinton's 2024 memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained, and My Life on the Road, by feminist activist Gloria Steinem, both of which were facing outward, their covers on full and proud display in Kloss' photos.

As Donald fights an onslaught of humiliation from every conceivable direction these days, I'd highly recommend that someone lock up the ketchup cabinet and ensure the Diet Coke tap is full to the brim, because this might tip the big guy right over the edge.