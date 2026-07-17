Even Trump's Teleprompter Guy Is A Crook

Trump's longtime teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, who has been with Trump since 2016, is believed to have made thousands of dollars betting on what the President would say on the Kalshi prediction market.

Are you surprised? It's par for the course with Trump in the White House.

ABC News reports, "Kalshi alerted its regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to the suspicious activity on its "Mentions" market, where users can bet on whether specific words, phrases or topics are uttered during a public speech. "Our surveillance team promptly flagged and referred these trades to the CFTC, and we are cooperating and assisting regulators," Kalshi's lead lawyer, Bobby DeNault, said in a statement provided to ABC News."

A.I. press bot Karoline Leavitt was asked about Perez's indiscretions.

LEAVITT: Obviously, I'm aware of the report. The President is, too. I spoke with him about it. He believes it's deeply unfortunate and, frankly, a disgrace. And the individual that was cited in that report is complying with the CFTC but has been put on paid administrative leave. REPORTER: So there will be a teleprompter operator tonight. LEAVITT: Of course, but it will not be the one, unfortunately, in that story.

I'm surprised she didn't report that Trump was miffed he didn't make more than $100K on his bets.

Perez allegedly had the answers to the test.