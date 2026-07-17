Sen. Ossoff Nails It: Trump Is The Election Fraudster

Ding, ding, ding!
By NewsHound EllenJuly 17, 2026

For the life of me, I can’t figure out why this isn’t a major Democratic talking point against President Sore Loser’s crusade to steal the upcoming midterms with disinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper in advance of Donald Trump’s speech Thursday night. There has been speculation that Felon Trump will claim that Ossoff and fellow Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock were not legitimately elected.

Tapper asked whether Ossoff knew whether Trump had, in fact, planned to talk about the senators.

Ossoff said he did not know. Then he turned the question around and shredded the Democracy Saboteur in Chief.

“If there's one person who committed election fraud in Georgia, it's Donald Trump when he dialed up our state's senior-most election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and tried to bully him in a recorded phone call to quote, find the exact number of votes Donald Trump needed to win in a state that he had lost,” Ossoff shot back.

Well said, Senator.

OSSOFF: If there's one person who committed election fraud in Georgia, it's Donald Trump—when he dialed up our state's senior most election official, and tried to bully him in a recorded phone call to “find” the exact number of votes Donald Trump needed to win in a state

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-07-16T21:07:17.719Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon