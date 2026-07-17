Sen. Ossoff Nails It: Trump Is The Election Fraudster

For the life of me, I can’t figure out why this isn’t a major Democratic talking point against President Sore Loser’s crusade to steal the upcoming midterms with disinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper in advance of Donald Trump’s speech Thursday night. There has been speculation that Felon Trump will claim that Ossoff and fellow Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock were not legitimately elected.

Tapper asked whether Ossoff knew whether Trump had, in fact, planned to talk about the senators.

Ossoff said he did not know. Then he turned the question around and shredded the Democracy Saboteur in Chief.

“If there's one person who committed election fraud in Georgia, it's Donald Trump when he dialed up our state's senior-most election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and tried to bully him in a recorded phone call to quote, find the exact number of votes Donald Trump needed to win in a state that he had lost,” Ossoff shot back.

Well said, Senator.