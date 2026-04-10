What Will He Screw Up Next?

Is the Iran war over? I don't know. I think President Trump might take any deal he can get now, because the Iranian regime's refusal to kneel was making him look bad, but I think we could still arrive at an impasse soon, because the two sides' demands are incompatible. And if all this really is over, or will be over soon that increases my anxiety.

For the past five weeks, we've at least known the main arena where Trump was going to do horrible, ill-advised things. Sure, he was doing other terrible stuff, but Iran was his main focus.

Now what?

Trump is an addict who needs a stronger and stronger dose of edgelordism to satisfy his cravings. He's also an old TV guy who thinks every week is sweeps week, so he wants to devise special stunt programming to keep the audience engaged.

If, in the near future, he's not getting all this from Iran, he'll need to get it somewhere. I know he plans to overthrow the Cuban government, but, sadly, that will probably go more smoothly than the Iran war has. So his need to do something truly horrifying, ill-conceived, and transgressive, something that offends even some of his allies and that he he gets away with by the skin of his teeth, will persist until he satisfies it.

That's why I worry about the elections. Tuesday night we saw again that Democrats are exceeding all expectations in off-year elections.

Democrats won a judicial election in Wisconsin -- a state Trump won -- by nearly 20 points, while also winning the mayor's race in Republican-leaning Waukesha.

I have never seen this much #blue in the state of #Wisconsin

Sheboygan (blue collar, #manufacturing Trump +16) is blue

The biggest swing was Crawford county, #rural on #Minnesota border- Trump +14 to Taylor (Dem) +22 - a 36 point swing left I think white working class is not buying it anymore — Soumya Rangarajan, MD, MPP (@soumya-goblue.medsky.social) 2026-04-08T03:23:47.059Z

So I think he's coming for the elections. But he might just as easily find another place to transgress. He mentioned Greenland in Monday's press conference, so I don't think that's a dead issue.

He needs this amount of policy madness. I don't think he'll be satisfied with less now.

*****

I was surprised to see that nearly all of the most-liked comments in response to this Fox News ceasefire story were negative:

I can honestly say that I’ve never been more disappointed in this administration. This changes nothing. I realize I know zero about what is taking place through back channels. But unless this results in both 100% surrender of nuclear materials and 100% surrender of the IRGC and a relinquishment of power, this has all been for nothing. We’re now bargaining over the Straight of Hormuz? That was a forgone collateral damage we knew would happen before we even started this. The IRGC puts civilians around their power facilities, NATO threatens war crimes and we fold like origami. Now who looks like the paper tiger? I thought so much better of this administration. **** If Iran gets to keep its 60% enriched uranium, then that means that Trump choked and the Iranians won. So disappointed in you right now Prez. So disappointed. **** The regime is still in place. There has been no change. Trump is negotiating his surrender. Iran will be a problem once again in the future. Doesn't matter what deal is made. China and Russia will see to it. **** As part of the plan, the US has in principle agreed to lift all primary and secondary sanctions against Iran. It has also agreed to accept Iran’s nuclear enrichment and recognize its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz. What did Trump's war accomplish **** Trump got suckered, Iran is playing him like a fiddle, and the US is looking the fool for it. **** I voted for Trump - Twice. He blew this one big time. Iran called Trump's bluff, he folded. There is no negotiating with Iran. He also blew Greenland. **** Art of the deal:

1) Take something that was already working well

2) Do something to screw it up

3) Whine about it, threaten military actions, and tariffs

4) Negotiate a deal that was worse than where we started at step 1

5) Claim victory

6) Enjoy adulation from not so smart MAGA **** Alright, who wants to bet Iran will put out a statement in the next 12 hours that they had no idea about this agreement? **** I am really sick of Trump and his "lets make a deal" vision on every world problem. Mostly hes not solving anything and just stirring crap up for nothing. Tonights latest two week extension is typical Iranian stalling. Everybody saw it coming. So disappointed and tired of Trump. **** I’m a Trumper but boy what a stupid move 🤦‍♀️ **** Delay has always been in the Iranian playbook and we always fall for it. **** Everyone knew Trump would back down. Whether a republican or democrat you just knew. Trump talks big on everything then backs down. He just wants attention. Destroy civilization??? Give me a break. Is there no one who will stand up to this idiot?? And you talk about Biden losing his mind. Trump sure as hell is no better. Neither one should be president. We need leaders not over the hill lunatics. **** Every reason that Trump gave for starting the Trump War still exists:

-Iran still has missiles and drones, and the means to make more.

-Iran can reconstitute its nuclear program

-The Iranian regime is still in place, just more radical than before since the Revolutionary Guard is in control now.

-Iran is still killing its people.

--- Now it's the closing of the strait that's the biggest problem, which was NOT a problem before the start of the war. The military has done an outstanding job on the military piece of the war. CinC Trump has FAILED on the political piece of the Trump War. **** Mr. President, you may think you're jerking the Iranians around, being tough and making the deal, but the flip flops, and back and forth silliness not only jerks them around it jerks the American people around, specifically the US military families. Unbelievable. And so much for ending the endless wars. **** Why does he keep caving to these terrorists? They keep playing him like a fiddle. I’m beginning to lose respect for him. **** And this solves nothing. Acting like a lunatic for 48 hours and then magically cooking up a ceasefire does not provide anyone with a stable, solid solution. That might assuage the stock market for a few days, we might see a nominal drop in oil prices but we need stable; secure leadership for there to be a long term correction to the damage already done. **** That's it! I've been a loyal Trump supporter for years. OG proud MAGA man. Even handsomely donated to Stop the Steal. But this lack of follow through leads me to believe he's full of bunk. Should have voted for Nikki Haley. **** Careful, Mr. President. Don’t believe what they’re telling you. There are fewer honest Iranians than there are moderate Democrats. **** Until Iran reopens the strait, nothing is certain. Trump may be negotiating with himself again

I'm not cherry-picking these. They're nineteen of the twenty most-liked comments. There's one pro-Trump comment in this group:

I know you TACO texters think you are cute but this is a good thing, both for the safety of our military and the lives of potentially innocent people in Iran. Everyone should be rejoicing in this announcement and hope and pray it leads to a permanent cease fire and a permanent non-nuclear Iran. Maybe we can all stop and pray for freedom for the Iranian people and the families of the tens of thousands of lives lost to their brutality.

Even this is more hopeful than triumphant.

I hope this is representative of at least one portion of Trump's base. If so, he's not fooling as many people as he used to.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog