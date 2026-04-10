LOL: JD Vance Wants Credit For Not Bullying Our Friends

Vance was talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but it sounds like he ought to be having a word with his boss instead.

Here's Vance during his disastrous visit to Hungary, trying to gin up support for Viktor Orbán, which apparently has backfired, giving Zelensky some advise he and Trump should be heeding themselves and dishing up a big heaping helping of whataboutism on the Russians interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

VANCE: So first of all, wasn't even aware that Zelensky had said that he was going to send private soldiers to the prime minister's residence until yesterday. Viktor actually told me that and I went looked it up. Almost couldn't believe it's true, but it's true. That's completely scandalous.

You should never have a foreign head of government or a foreign head of state threatening the foreign... threatening the head of government of an allied nation. It's preposterous. It's unacceptable.

And what I find so interesting about, you know, there's a lot of conversation about foreign influence in our elections. So saw this back in 2016, where lot of the American media said that it was a true scandal that the Russian government bought like $500,000 of Facebook advertisements during the 2016 campaign.

And for what it's worth, I don't want Russia involved in our elections in the same way that I'm sure you don't want any other country involved in your elections. I've also been told that the vice president of the United States coming and saying that Viktor Orban is doing a good job and is a helpful statesman to the cause of peace, that's foreign influence.

But what's not foreign influence is when the European Union threatens billions of dollars withheld from Hungary because you guys protect your borders. That's apparently not foreign influence.

What's not foreign influence is when the Ukrainians shut down pipelines causing suffering among the Hungarian people in an effort to influence an election. That's allegedly not foreign influence. It doesn't pass the smell test.