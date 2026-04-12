A Recipe For Tyranny

Today is the day where we find out whether or not Orbán has rigged the electoral system in his favor. After months of massive protests against him, the election is underway and we should know the result by the end of the day.

In other news, today is a great day for Eric Swalwell to suspend his campaign for governor and step aside, so Democrats can coalesce around a candidate in this ridiculous jungle primary. And then we should change these primary rules forever and ever. They're terrible.

And finally, former model and Ambassador to the United Nations Amanda Ungaro has given an interview in Spain about her time in detention here in the United States after her Trumper ex asked Donald to keep her locked up and then deported. Here is the English translation.

One small bit of good news this weekend made me smile. Local (to me) professor Jonathan Caravello was acquitted in a swift jury verdict of the charge of throwing a tear gas cannister at ICE agents. That raid on Glass House was horrific enough without having a good man taken down by those dishonest jerks.

What's on your mind this morning?