Is Trump Paying Iran Strait Of Hormuz Protection Money??

Is Donald Trump effectively paying Iran protection money in the Strait of Hormuz? As Iran pushes tolls on global shipping, what is Trump doing to contend with tolls and transit fees for ships moving thru one of the world’s key oil chokepoints? This story just got a lot bigger: it’s about global leverage, oil prices, shipping extortion, and Trump projecting weakness.

Imagine if someone told you a few weeks ago, when the mentally and morally blighted ignoramus started a war for no reason, that Iran would be charging a $2 million toll on ships passing thru the Strait of Hormuz, boosting its economy by 15% while American consumers foot the bill? We were fine, but Trump had to do what he does, which is fuck up everything.

It's actually impressive how badly he can fuck things up in no time. Like the man has a gift for ensuring everything that crosses his path is worse than when he arrived. As Cliff said on the show, “just a wholly absurd outcome from a wholly absurd President and a wholly unnecessary attack.” Just the ultimate checkmate.

Watch my discussion with former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh on this as we sip a bit of much needed tequila.