Laura Ingraham Scapegoats Immigrants And Soros For Devastating Virginia Loss

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to put her best (white)face on Tuesday night’s Republican losses by whipping up bigotry and smears against the Democrats and the blue wave that seized control of Virginia’s legislature. But just underneath her scapegoating was a lot of anxiety for Team Trump.

In her commentary last night, Ingraham made sure not to blame historically unpopular Trump for the Republican governor’s loss in Kentucky before moving on to the GOP wipeout in Virginia. All the bigotry she squeezed into the latter absolution must have soothed his fragile ego further:

INGRAHAM: Democrats took control of both state houses, giving them full control of the entire government for the first time since 1994. Now, the road to Democrat dominance in the commonwealth was paved long before Trump took the presidency. The undeniable fact is that demographic changes throughout the state, but especially in northern Virginia have altered what was once a moderate to right-of-center state.



And it made it really a petri dish for radical, left-wing ideas. Virginia's foreign-born population nearly doubled from 2000-2017 and these immigrants are mostly concentrated in Northern Virginia: Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, outside of D.C., and they are altering the demographic makeup of the state and, as The Washington Post and others have pointed out, the electorate.



And the newspaper of record here, again, The Washington Post, noted that Fairfax County a third of the residents there are now foreign-born. Half of elementary school students there speak a foreign language at home. 182 languages in total spoken and one of those is spoken in that huge percentage.

And since immigrants are more likely to vote Democrats, well, this, of course has dragged the electorate to the left. That’s just a fact of life.

But after throwing out the guaranteed crowd pleasers of partisan hatred and white nationalism, Ingraham acknowledged that Trump and Republicans have an entirely different problem. Of course, she “sugar-coated” and enveloped it with more partisan hostility:

INGRAHAM: But the shift left has also been aided by women, especially in the suburbs who tend also to vote Democrat. This is something Trump absolutely needs to pay attention to and not just wave it away. It is impossible to do that.



You combine all of this with the expansive growth of government in Washington, D.C., and a Democrat is going to have an advantage. It was bound to develop this way. Lobbyists, consultants, lawyers and federal government workers are simply not inclined to support draining the swamp because they are the swamp.

Then, perhaps feeling vulnerable owning up to Trump’s problem with women, Ingraham drummed up an anti-Semitic trope about "outsider" George Soros to make the medicine go down a bit easier for the Fan-in-Chief and the Foxies at home.

INGRAHAM: Also, two weeks ago, we warned you about another factor that’s important to note in this Virginia race. And it should jolt Republicans into action itself. In this cycle, huge amounts of outside money flowed into Virginia's local elections. George Soros pumped millions into elect commonwealth attorneys who pledge to radically change how we prosecute crime at the commonwealth prioritizing so-called social justice concerns over public safety.

Once again, though, Ingraham revealed that at least some of her anxiety is not the fault of everyone about whom she was hate mongering:

INGRAHAM: In September alone, Virginia Democrats running for State House and Senate offices got 3.34 million out-of-state donors. Well, that bigger source of that out-of-state money was from D.C. Now, don't you just love the government? It’s self-funding. And to make matters worse, in many races, there was no Republican candidate running at all. I told you, in Fairfax County, no one running. Arlington County same deal. Think about it. In nearly 40 percent of state senate seats, there was no Republican choice.

So, was it George Soros’ and immigrants’ fault that so few Republicans wanted to run in Virginia? Ingraham didn’t say. Instead, she quickly moved on to criticizing Republicans for not hating more on Virginia’s Democratic Governor, Ralph Northam, whom she described as “best known for infanticide and wearing blackface – or was it a KKK hood?” As if Laura and her Fox News White Power pals wouldn’t wear blackface in a minute if they thought they could get away with it. Heck, they’d probably put it in a campaign ad.

As our own Priscilla has explained, it’s a BIG, FAT FOX LIE that Northam and Democrats support infanticide. But it was not just Ingraham spreading this misinformation to her viewers. This commentary was scripted and thus approved by Fox News. The network is just as guilty.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us