Former Never-Trumper Glenn Beck Climbs On The Soros Conspiracy Train

I'm so old, I remember when Glenn Beck was my trusted never-Trumper ally. Remember?
How dare I question his sincerity! Didn't I realize that this was an all-hands-on-deck situation?
So stuff your suspicions, sir, and welcome your new lodge brother! And arm-in-arm we shall march forward -- blue-check media persons in the front, loser bloggers waaaaay in the rear -- into our bright tomorrow!
And then... (Transcript via Media Matters)
George Soros has been buying district attorneys all over the country since at least 2015. He's poured millions into trying to reshape the justice system. He can't do it at the federal level, so he switched gears and went directly to the states. Oh, and by the way, he's also funding BLM.
Soros = "Dark Lord"? Wow, that's so not-at-all subtle.
Make sure you hammer home the Jewish banker buying up the justice system and funding black protests.
And use terms like "these people"?