Sorry JD Vance, Newsom Isn't Trying To 'Mimic' Trump, He's Mocking Him

VP JD Vance made an appearance on Fox's The Ingraham Angle this Wednesday, and he definitely got a warmer reception than he did when he showed up at Union Station in Washington DC earlier that same day.

Laura Ingraham asked Vance about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's trolling of Trump and others on social media, and Vance proved himself to be every bit as clueless as the dummies on Fox who keep pretending they don't actually understand what Newsom is doing.

And note to JD Vance, your boss isn't a genius. He's a whackaloon:

Vice President JD Vance criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday for trying to “mimic” President Trump’s style on social media. In an interview on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” the vice president said Newsom’s revamped approach to online messaging misses the “fundamental genius” that has fueled Trump’s appeal. “This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow going to mimic Donald Trump’s style — I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success,” Vance said, “which is that he’s authentic.” “He just is who he is,” Vance added. The comments came after Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted Democrats “are still doing their 2024 autopsy” and seem to have concluded that they need to be tougher and “be more like Trump in tone” to win future elections. Vance said that lesson is misguided. “Look, the autopsy for the Democrats — some free political advice from the president of the United States — is stop sounding like crazy people,” Vance said. “That really is all it is.” “You’ve got to be yourself,” Vance added after criticizing Newsom’s approach. “You’ve actually got to talk to people honestly about the issues. I don’t think it’s that complicated: Don’t be a crazy person. Be authentic.”

Yeah, Trump's "authentic." Authentically nuts, narcissistic, a criminal, a liar and authentically cares about absolutely no one but himself.

The more they whine and moan about it, the more you know Newsom's strategy is working. They're evil and don't really care what most people think, but the mockery seems to be getting under their skin for laying bare what evil buffoons they are.