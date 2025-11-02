Newsom Won't Apologize For Mocking Trump, Sorry Not Sorry

What pathetic framing from Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, but a great comeback from Newsom.
By HeatherNovember 2, 2025

What pathetic framing from Meet the Press host Kristen Welker. If anyone should worry about "normalizing" Trump's behavior, it's Welker and her fellow members of the Beltway media who refuse to call out Trump for being a dangerous, unstable wannabe dictator and explaining the damage he's doing properly to the public.

Here's the ridiculous exchange, where apparently Welker doesn't understand the difference between "imitating" someone and making a mockery of them:

KRISTEN WELKER: You have been one of the most outspoken Democratic voices against President Trump. And part of your tactics is to imitate some of what we see online from President Trump, that you mimic his all-cap posts, you send out similar memes. Do you run the risk of normalizing that behavior?

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: Quite the contrary. The whole expression was to not allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized. All this – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues. But his communication – he's dressing up as the Pope, as Superman – hold on – he's putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. He's saying, "Thank you." It's madness. And so I put a mirror up to that madness.

The mockery, not imitation, has obviously been getting under Trump's skin, who can't stand any sort of criticism whatsoever. Even Trump is fully aware of what Newsom has been doing. Our "both sides" corporate media just can't stop themselves with the false equivalencies though.

