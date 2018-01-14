Fox’s Favorite Black Racist: Trump’s ‘S**thole Countries’ Remark ‘Is What Millions Of Americans Say’

Kevin Jackson, the Fox News contributor last seen suggesting that the FBI may have plotted to assassinate Donald Trump, was back on Fox News last night, this time in his usual role as black promoter of white racism.

You may recall that Fox “addressed” Jackson’s remarks after he caused a PR nightmare a fews week ago when he baselessly suggested that the FBI may have plotted to assassinate Trump to keep him from getting elected. At the time, I wrote that the “address” probably came with a wink and a nod and that Jackson would continue to be treated as a credible analyst on Fox. This despite his long record of inflammatory, race-baiting and outright dishonest comments on Fox, including his calls for a “white, Republican” president of the U.S. and a “white, Republican” mayor of Baltimore.

So Jackson’s appearance last night said as much about Fox as about Jackson.

The subject, of course, was Trump’s shocking comment about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

JACKSON: When it comes to history, the Democrats are always, you know, going back to the old negro spirituals and come out here singing swing low. At the end of the day, there are 65 million refugees in the world. Are they coming from Norway or anywhere in Scandinavia or Canada or the U.K.? No, they are coming from the very places that Donald Trump described. I will tell you something else for the Democrats paying attention to this program. What Donald Trump said is what millions of Americans say every single day. We’re sending our money to these crap holes, these third world armpits, and expecting something different. We have watched liberal policies ruin not only America but ruin these countries. They are not industrializing and helping these countries grow. They are feeding dictators.

Putting aside the Republican administrations that cozied up to dictators in El Salvador, Africa and Haiti, you have to wonder where and how Jackson hears “millions of Americans” speaking like Trump.

Fox News pundits keep pretending that Trump was speaking only about countries in his “shitholes” statement (which would be bad enough). But the inconvenient-for-Trumpers truth is that he was complaining about immigrants from those places and suggesting that they are shit, too.

Yet host Laura Ingraham let Jackson’s comments go unchallenged. In fact, she helped validate them with her response:

INGRAHAM: I spent a lot of time in El Salvador, Guatemala and these countries are beautiful places that have been destroyed by corrupt regimes and been going on for decades. There is a reason why most people who are talking about these issues don’t vacation there. I submit I have spent more time in Guatemala and El Salvador during the time in the 1980s than most of these people who talking on high horses right now.

Ingraham ended the segment by teasing a "shocking update on the legal status of the men running a Denver heroin ring."

Watch Jackson and Ingraham validate Trump’s bigotry above, from the January 12, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

