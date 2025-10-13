'Buy As Much As You Can': MAGA Reporter Records Commercial From Inside White House

A correspondent who supports President Donald Trump was allowed to record a commercial inside the White House.

In a video recording from the White House briefing room, reporter Corinne Cliford encouraged her followers to purchase satellite phones from her sponsor.

"Even though I'm in the White House press corps, I have to be safe," she explained, using the briefing room as a backdrop. "I have to make sure I have my bulletproof backpack. I have to make sure I have my satellite phone. I have to make sure that I have Faraday bags."

"I want all of you all to drop everything you're doing right now and go to Sat123.com," she continued. "I want you to shop and buy as much as you can afford to buy."

Like many conservative influencers, Cliford offered a "discount code" to entice purchases.

"If you use my name, you will get a discount," she said. "Go to Sat123.com and make sure that you buy everything you need because emergencies do happen even in big cities."

After Trump was elected in 2024, Cliford told Real America's Voice that she looked forward to the president making America great again.

"I'm most thankful that the truth is becoming so apparent," she said at the time. "We need to have major change and really care about 'we the people.' We really need to focus on what you and I, what all of us here care about, which is what President Trump and his team are going to be doing. So we are going to have major change. We are going to make America great again."

"And I'm so excited," she added. "I get goosebumps about it."