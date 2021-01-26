Sean Spicer Doesn't Even Last A Scaramucci As WH Reporter

[Above, from May, 2017, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is booed by correspondents after he cuts off a reporter. So that happened.]

Sean Spicer can't cut a break.

Newsmax, where he "works" now, thought they might put him in a seat among White House Correspondents.

They didn't do enough vetting on that, apparently.

Politico: Newsmax has formally rescinded Sean Spicer's application to be a member of the White House Correspondents' Association — before the WHCA ever made a decision. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 26, 2021

And it's not personal, Sean. As Andrew Feinberg points out, Sean Spicer is not only a "host" on a Newsmax "program," he's also a LOBBYIST. And there are rules that prevent LOBBYISTS from being White House Correspondents, duh.

You see, Newsmax isn't Sean's only gig.



Sean has two other ventures going. RigWil and Point 1.



2/ pic.twitter.com/QpAd42RhoH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 22, 2021

So by now you're asking me: "But Andrew, what does that have to do with the WHCA?"



Well, those two companies appear to be engaged in lobbying and PR.



Now, take a gander at the WHCA membership rules and be sure to note the highlighted passage prohibiting lobbying and PR. 5/ pic.twitter.com/ZstbQhH9TM — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 22, 2021

Sean is going to have to figure out which income stream he's willing to sacrifice to enter the White House Briefing room again? I don't think so.