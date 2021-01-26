Sean Spicer Doesn't Even Last A Scaramucci As WH Reporter

[Above, from May, 2017, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is booed by correspondents after he cuts off a reporter. So that happened.]
Sean Spicer can't cut a break.
Newsmax, where he "works" now, thought they might put him in a seat among White House Correspondents.
They didn't do enough vetting on that, apparently.
And it's not personal, Sean. As Andrew Feinberg points out, Sean Spicer is not only a "host" on a Newsmax "program," he's also a LOBBYIST. And there are rules that prevent LOBBYISTS from being White House Correspondents, duh.
Sean is going to have to figure out which income stream he's willing to sacrifice to enter the White House Briefing room again? I don't think so.