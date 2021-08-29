Tate Reeves Says Mississippeans Are Less Afraid Of COVID Because GAWD

An interesting approach, using the Bible as cover for your own negligence. Mississippi has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country, just barely behind Alabama. It's recorded more cases per capita than any other state. With 93% of ICU beds full and 63% of those taken by COVID-19 patients, Mississippi is in dire straits right now. So you'd think their Governor would have an all-hands-on-deck approach to confronting this crisis, urging everyone to get vaccinated, wearing masks in schools, practicing social distancing and so on. You know, using common sense.

But where was Gov. Tate Reeves? He was at a fundraiser, standing in front of a replica of the Governor's mansion (half of it a replica of the one in Texas, the other half the one in Mississippi), at the home of Brent Taylor, one of his richer patrons, and also the Election Commission Chairman. Ironically, Taylor is also the president and CEO of Brentwood Funeral Services. I'm assuming that business has been brisk in Mississippi since the pandemic began.

No one wore a mask, of course. There was no social distancing.

Source: Daily Memphian

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves believes religion has a lot to do with the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a Thursday, Aug. 26, fundraiser at the Eads home of Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Brent Taylor, Reeves spoke to several dozen Republicans. “I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said. “When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” he said, but added: “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions. “And we all have opportunities and abilities to do that and we should all do that. I encourage everyone to do so. But the reality is that working together, we can get beyond this. We can move forward. We can move on.”

Some Godless and no doubt vaccinated liberals weighed in.

With Miss. hospitals at crisis levels, and a likely CAT4 hurricane bearing down, Gov Tate Reeves says that people in the Deep South are “less scared” of covid because, “When you believe in eternal life, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”https://t.co/9rqDifF0yN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2021

Evangelicals have done severe damage to our country. — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 28, 2021