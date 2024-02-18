Liz Cheney Warns About 'Putin Wing Of The Republican Party'

On CNN's Sunday morning SOTU, Liz Cheney told Jake Tapper that the murder of Alexei Navalny by Putin is the type of America we will live in if Trump takes the White House again.

After discussing Speaker Johnson's cowardice in running the Putin wing of the Republican Party, Tapper pivoted toward the death of Navalny.

"Donald Trump. How do you feel about the fact that he has not said one word about Navalny?" Tapper asked. "He's had harsher words about Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, than he has had about Vladimir Putin."

The former #3 ranked Republican in the House explained that Trump already gave Putin permission to attack all our NATO allies.

"When you think about Donald Trump, for example, pledging retribution, what Vladimir Putin did to Navalny is what retribution looks like in a country where the leader is not subject to the rule of law," Cheney replied. "And I think that we have to take Donald Trump very seriously. We have to take seriously the extent to which you have now got a Putin wing of the Republican Party."

Tapper explained that Trump has stood by his unconscionable anti-NATO statements.

"It is dangerous. It shows a complete lack of understanding of America's role in the world," she replied. "It's disgraceful."

"I can't imagine any other American president of either party since the establishment of NATO saying such a thing. And it's completely uninformed and ignorant and dangerous."

That sums up Trump in a nutshell. A egotistical, narcissistic clown, sucking dry MAGA cultists for their Social Security checks while offering up our NATO allies for chump change to Russia, as his legal team avers that Trump could assassinate his political opponents with no retribution unless he is first impeached and convicted by the entire Congress.