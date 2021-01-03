Politics
Jake Tapper Rips GOP 'Sedition Caucus' For Refusing To Defend Effort To Overthrow The Election

CNN's Jake Tapper tore into the spineless Republicans who refused to appear on his show and defend the indefensible: "There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots."
CNN's Jake Tapper seems to have had just about a bellyful of these traitorous Republicans who are more concerned with hanging onto power at all costs than they are for the state of our democracy in America.

Tapper opened his show this Sunday by tearing into the "sedition caucus" who refused to appear on his show to defend their decision to contest the results of the presidential election on January 6th, despite the fact that they have no evidence to back up their ridiculous claims of voter fraud that have been laughed out of court in one case after another across the country.

TAPPER: And with around 3,000 Americans dying every day, what are the president and a big chunk of congressional Republicans focused on? Undermining the results of the election, essentially a bloodless coup, leading the Republican Party to a state of turmoil.

Saturday, 11 Republican senators said they would vote against counting electoral votes in Congress next week, calling for a -- quote -- "emergency 10-day audit of election returns," despite there being...

-- despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The group is following the lead of Senator Josh Hawley, who says he will formally object to Biden's decisive win, despite zero credible evidence that would justify such a move, zero.

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska slammed Hawley and other members of the sedition caucus, saying -- quote -- "Adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government."

Late Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney said in a blistering statement -- quote -- "I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?"

I want to note that we invited each of the 12 senators involved in plotting this disgraceful effort to come on the show this morning to try to defend and explain their position. Each of them declined or failed to respond.

It all recalls what Ulysses S. Grant once wrote in 1861 -- quote -- "There are about two parties now, traitors and patriots."

I think we all know which one describes the Republicans.

