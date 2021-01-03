Politics
Ted Cruz Says 'Everyone Needs To Calm Down' About His Seditious Plan To Delay Biden's Win

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday encouraged his critics to "calm down" and "relax" about a plan to delay President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 victory by officially objecting to Electoral College votes on January 6.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about the "pressure" he is getting from members of both parties who oppose his plan to object to Biden's win. She noted that some of colleagues have said that the Cruz plan borders on sedition.

"Listen, I think everyone needs to calm down," Cruz replied. "I think we need to tone down the rhetoric. This is already a volatile situation like a tinderbox and throwing lit matches into it."

Cruz recalled that "multiple Democrats" had called for him to be "arrested and tried for the crimes of sedition and treason."

"That's not helpful," he complaining. "At a time when this country, when we're pitted against each other. Just relax and let's do our jobs!"

