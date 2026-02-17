Democrat: 'Let's Start Calling This The Trump Epstein Files'

Rep Dan Goldman went on MS NOW to discuss the Epstein Files and made some interesting comments:

HOST: The email you referenced, has it been unredacted yet?

GOLDMAN: No, it has not, and there will be more to come. And the importance of it is far greater in my mind than simply what is in there.

It is clearly not permitted to be redacted under any privilege. And the fact that it is redacted from public view but allow for members to see, when it relates to statements that Donald Trump made, makes it very, very clear that it is a part of a cover-up. And that's why the 2.5 to 3 million documents that are being withheld without any explanation are so important to be uncovered and to be handed over to Congress, and for the American people to see, because we have evidence that they are covering up for Donald Trump. So that's what we can actually see, what members of Congress can unveil by going over there. Imagine what we can't see in those 2.5 to 3 million files.

And if Trump wants to put his name on everything, as he does, then let's start calling this the Trump Epstein files.