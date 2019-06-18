Harvard's Racist Reject Falls Into The Arms Of Conservative 'Celebs'

Above, even Ed Henry cuts through the BS from Kyle Kashuv, who explained his "redemption" from his racist internet comments two years ago with Harvard being founded in the 1600's by slave owners.
It all started off innocently for Kyle Kashuv, the Parkland shooting survivor turned right-wing, pro-gun activist:
…if by innocent you mean a 16-year old who uses the N-word with regularity. Now Kashuv has not denied his invective-laced vocabulary, but has apologized for “egregious and callous comments” when he was 16, “months prior to the shooting.”
Now of course Harvard is a private school and they can decide whatever they want, for whatever reasons they want. When one applies to college, one is judged on matters academic and extra-curricular. It’s not just did you flunk Spanish, it’s did you flunk life?
And that was when the right wing decided to pitch-in and save the potty-mouthed yute from hisself. Hilarity ensues!BEN SHAPIRO DESTROYS… oh. Wait a moment. No he does not:
Tiny Ben tries to play his tiny violin, but isn’t he really saying that no one should be judged against the hate in their hearts? And maybe that’s a tacit admission of something Ben ought to examine in his own life?
NEXT!
Notorious gun-humper Dana Loesch tried to make guns the innocent victim here:
As I wish for Dana everything that she wishes for me, she can pull my forgiveness out of my cold, dead, fingers.
GET THE HOOK!
But MPS’ favorite Todd Starnes won the prize for the stupidest hot take:
To which one lone spitballer replied,
I don’t want to drag a kid, even if said kid is kinda/definitely racist; but I’m glad to drag on his defenders.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors