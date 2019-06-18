Harvard's Racist Reject Falls Into The Arms Of Conservative 'Celebs'

Above, even Ed Henry cuts through the BS from Kyle Kashuv, who explained his "redemption" from his racist internet comments two years ago with Harvard being founded in the 1600's by slave owners.

It all started off innocently for Kyle Kashuv, the Parkland shooting survivor turned right-wing, pro-gun activist:

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance.



Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting.



I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

…if by innocent you mean a 16-year old who uses the N-word with regularity. Now Kashuv has not denied his invective-laced vocabulary, but has apologized for “egregious and callous comments” when he was 16, “months prior to the shooting.”

Now of course Harvard is a private school and they can decide whatever they want, for whatever reasons they want. When one applies to college, one is judged on matters academic and extra-curricular. It’s not just did you flunk Spanish, it’s did you flunk life?

And that was when the right wing decided to pitch-in and save the potty-mouthed yute from hisself. Hilarity ensues!BEN SHAPIRO DESTROYS… oh. Wait a moment. No he does not:

Regardless of what you think of @KyleKashuv -- and for the record, I think he, like many other Parkland survivors, has handled the public limelight with grace and strength -- Harvard's auto-da-fe sets up an insane, cruel standard no one can possibly meet. https://t.co/zgL26OPaSZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

Tiny Ben tries to play his tiny violin, but isn’t he really saying that no one should be judged against the hate in their hearts? And maybe that’s a tacit admission of something Ben ought to examine in his own life?

NEXT!

Notorious gun-humper Dana Loesch tried to make guns the innocent victim here:

Wherein a bunch of adults decided to excoriate a teen over a bad, stupid joke he made as an even younger teen in an attempt to ruin his life bcse of 2A disagreement. The idea of repentance and forgiveness is dead in our society. It isn’t about persuasion, it’s about destruction. https://t.co/5TRzrCCSbo

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2019

As I wish for Dana everything that she wishes for me, she can pull my forgiveness out of my cold, dead, fingers.

GET THE HOOK!

But MPS’ favorite Todd Starnes won the prize for the stupidest hot take:

To which one lone spitballer replied,

Got it: racism=conservativism https://t.co/D5nmSmyut6 — Tengrain Extremely Stable Genius (@Tengrain) June 17, 2019

I don’t want to drag a kid, even if said kid is kinda/definitely racist; but I’m glad to drag on his defenders.

