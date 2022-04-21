One Of These 'Black Conservatives' Is Not Like The Other

Newsmax's Greg Kelly hosted a segment about Black Conservatives with a chyron that read "Left Considers Black Conservatives To Be Traitors" and had 4 photos in the lineup: Herman Cain, Sheriff David Clarke, Ben Carson and Ben Shapiro. Except Ben Shapiro is not Black. Host Greg Kelly actually described Shapiro as “one of the heroes” of the Black conservative movement. Except, as a reminder, he is definitely NOT Black.

Twitter took note:

For one, Trump killed Herman Cain with covid. Two, since when tf is Ben Shapiro black? pic.twitter.com/c89wxDvqSS — I Smoked Tucker Carlson's Tanned Testicles (@BlackKnight10k) April 20, 2022

They couldn’t think of 4 living African American Republicans so they threw in Ben Shapiro and Herman Cain?!? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h5CY6n8cM6 — PollyTix2022 🌻🇺🇦☮️ (@PollyTix2021) April 20, 2022

In my opinion, the funniest part of Greg Kelly including Ben Shapiro on his list of "Black Conservatives" is his justification of it.



"Of course, Ben Shapiro, not Black but one of the heroes of the movement"



ONE OF THE HEROES!https://t.co/hLcIxHrtZG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2022

Ben Shapiro is black, and if you disagree just remember that you’re accusing Newsmax of lying. pic.twitter.com/ZarMTQd0AG — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 20, 2022

Ben Shapiro went to one testicle tanning session and all of a sudden he's a Black man??? https://t.co/OPACQzkev5 — Covie (@covie_93) April 20, 2022

Ben Shapiro, Black Conservative, could not be reached for comment.