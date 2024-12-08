GOP Senator Twists Himself In Knots Over Hegseth's Drinking Problem

GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin twisted himself in knots trying to defend Pete Hegseth, after recent reporting that he has a drinking problem on top of all the other reasons he's not fit to serve as Secretary of Defense.

Mullin made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and after Tapper talked about a group attacking Sen. Joni Ernst over her hesitation to confirm Hegseth, Tapper asked Mullin what he thought about a number of his fellow Republican senators who have expressed concern over Hegseth's drinking.

Tapper played a portion of Hegseth's interview with Megyn Kelly, where he denied ever having a drinking problem, before playing another clip where he basically admitted having a problem with alcohol after returning from serving in Iraq.

" It seems to be in that Will Cain clip that he's describing having a drinking problem," Tapper noted. "How do you reconcile that with him now claiming that he's never had an issue with alcohol?"

"Jake, that wasn't him saying he had an alcohol problem. That was him being honest," Mullin replied. "Unfortunately, a lot of our combat vets have come back and faced the same thing. They're sitting there and they were -- they had their identity in the service. They had a job to do. They were responsible for certain things and they get out of the service and they're back and they're sitting there twiddling their thumbs.

They have had a lot of experiences that the regular -- regular population doesn't. They have these memories, these thoughts, these sounds, the smells that are still coming back to them, and they turn to drinking with their buddies.

That doesn't mean that they had a drinking problem. That means that every combat veteran has had the same issues. That's why they have VFWs set up. That's why they have American Legions set up. What he was describing is what most combat veterans have faced."

Which was followed by Mullin attacking the media and trying to "both sides" the issue, which Tapper was having none of.