GOP Senator Twists Himself In Knots Defending Trump's Promise To Pardon J6 Insurrectionists

Watch Oklahoma Republican Sen. Marywayne Mullin try to defend Trump's statement that he "absolutely" would pardon January 6th rioters who assaulted police officers "if they're innocent" while pretending he's not defending insurrectionists who assaulted police officers.\

And CNN's useless Dana Bash allowed him to do it, and basically tried to put words in his mouth instead of holding his feet to fire for being a MAGA toady flip-flopper.

Here's the exchange from this Sunday's State of the Union:

BASH: Senator, this week Donald Trump said he would absolutely pardon January 6th rioters, even those who have been convicted of attacking police officers. You helped barricade the door to the House chamber on January 6th, and we're showing a photo of that right now, and you're prepared to fight the rioters if necessary.

Would you be comfortable with Trump pardoning people who have been convicted of attacking police officers?

MULLIN: You know, unfortunately we saw a lot of people on January 6th get caught up in politics. You saw the FBI start calling them domestic terrorists, and they stayed with that for several years after that, January 6th, and I mean the last three years, it's just recently quick to quit using the term, they kept referring them to domestic terrorists.

There were some people in there that were doing bad things, but that's not everybody. There were some people that was caught up in the movement, and the way they'd been prosecuted should seriously be taken a look at, but there was agitators, what we'd call agitators that was in that crowd too, that if they were convicted, that's totally different.

But these individuals that I feel like they have locked up right now, they were caught up in the political environment, they were thrown into a court system that there was no way they were going to get a fair system, and I believe that President Trump is going to take a hard look at that, and those that were innocent, they should be re-looked at and hopefully pardoned by President Trump.

BASH: So you're saying not across the board, because there have been people convicted...

MULLIN: Not across the board.



BASH: ... of attacking police officers, and that's what he said he was going to do, pardon those people.

MULLIN: Well I think President Trump is someone that's going to look at the facts before he does something. He is someone that really pays attention to details, that's what I appreciate President Trump. I will tell you that there was, right after I left the floor there from the picture, I went down and visited with the Capitol Police and the triage center, it was something that I hadn't seen outside of a FOB, a forward operating base, since my time over in Afghanistan.

And I'll tell you that it was pretty disturbing. to see that at the U.S. Capitol. So those individuals that attacked police officers, that physically attacked police officers, you know, they committed a crime and they need to pay for that.

BASH: And they should not be pardoned?

MULLIN: Without question. Well, I believe 100 percent President Trump. Well, I believe President Trump will take a look at it and he'll do what he feels like is best. I have my complete faith in President Trump that he pays attention to every little detail and he will do what's right for the American people.

BASH: And just to put a button on this, it sounds like you're saying you do not think it is right for him to pardon people who were convicted of attacking police officers. Your opinion?

MULLIN: Here's what, no, if they attacked police officers and they physically attacked police officers, I don't think they deserve to be pardoned. I think they need to serve their time. But there's a lot more individuals that were caught up in this, as the FBI and the media wanted to deal them as domestic terrorists, which was absolutely absurd that they even put that tag on them.

But those individuals that were caught up in this political system was convicted and wrongfully convicted for what they did, and it destroyed their lives. I hope President Trump does everything he can to restore their lives back to normal.