Entire Pentagon Press Corps Is Now Just MAGA Conspiracy Nuts

Pizzagate's Jack Posobiec and former Rep. Matt Gaetz are among the Bozos jammed into the clown car.
By John AmatoDecember 2, 2025

Tell a lie for Trump? Become a member of the White House press corps!

Agree to be a Trump administration sycophant and lick Pete Hegseth's boots, and you too will become part of the Pentagon press corps.

Insane creeps and wingnut degenerates like Matt Gaetz, Laura Loomer, James O'Keefe, and Jack Posobiec (to name a few) now occupy the briefings.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson had a wonderful time being asked questions about deep state operatives working in the Pentagon -- to Republicans who are not defending Whiskey Pete's murderous boat strikes -- to all Venezuelans in the military being classified as narco-terrorists - to - are any governors asking Trump to deploy the National Guard in their states -- election fraud in Venezuela from 2020 - to investigating Joe Biden's Afghan withdrawal.

Kingsley Wilson was just glowing!

moments after Matt Gaetz asks a question at the Pentagon press briefing, Laura Loomer gets her turn

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-02T16:25:36.736Z

lol James O'Keefe is asking questions now too

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-02T16:28:05.653Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon