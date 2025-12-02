Entire Pentagon Press Corps Is Now Just MAGA Conspiracy Nuts

Tell a lie for Trump? Become a member of the White House press corps!

Agree to be a Trump administration sycophant and lick Pete Hegseth's boots, and you too will become part of the Pentagon press corps.

Insane creeps and wingnut degenerates like Matt Gaetz, Laura Loomer, James O'Keefe, and Jack Posobiec (to name a few) now occupy the briefings.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson had a wonderful time being asked questions about deep state operatives working in the Pentagon -- to Republicans who are not defending Whiskey Pete's murderous boat strikes -- to all Venezuelans in the military being classified as narco-terrorists - to - are any governors asking Trump to deploy the National Guard in their states -- election fraud in Venezuela from 2020 - to investigating Joe Biden's Afghan withdrawal.

Kingsley Wilson was just glowing!

Jack Posobiec too! Where's Alex Jones?

moments after Matt Gaetz asks a question at the Pentagon press briefing, Laura Loomer gets her turn