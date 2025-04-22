Fox News: Pete Hegseth Leaking Sensitive Data Is Just A 'Learning Curve'

Apparently Pete Hegseth doesn't understand that 2+2 = 4.
By John AmatoApril 22, 2025

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade came up with a new moronic excuse to defend the incompetence of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, by claiming he's just undergoing growing pains to learn his new job.

The Secretary of Defense should not need a learning curve when it comes to exposing sensitive data to foreign entities. That's basic.

The other defense coming from Demented Donald Trump and Fox News is that it's not that Pete had exposed sensitive data to foreign adversaries, it’s those who leak this information who are the real bad guys. In other words, it’s not that he did a bad thing, it’s that he was caught and his transgressions made public.

DOOCY: Let's say it's the leakers, and that essentially is, those are the marching orders from the White House, from the president. He blames the leakers for smearing Pete Hegseth, who you will hear from exclusively in less than an hour.

KILMEADE: Yeah. And by the way, totally accurate. If it wasn't for the leakers leaking out the Signal chat, then nobody would know this. Number two is, it was a secure line that they're talking. Should you be saying that to friends and family? That's another thing. It also could be part of a learning curve.

Signal is not a secure line. They have actual secure lines for business like this.

What will be the next destructive lesson Hegseth needs to learn?

A four year old already understands the math concept that 2+2 = 4.

If Secretary of Defense doesn't understand how to shield sensitive or classified information from group chats, he is basically a toddler and should be fired immediately.

