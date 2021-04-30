Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kevin McCarthy Still Thinks Biden Wants To Ban Burgers

Apparently, Rep. Kevin McCarthy missed the Fox News “never mind” after the right-wing lit up with fake news about a Biden burger ban.
By NewsHound Ellen
1 hour ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

In case you missed it, right wingers, along with their Fox News propagandists, seethed for three days over “news” that President Joe Biden planned to force everyone to drastically reduce their consumption of red meat.

Except it's not true. On Monday, Fox got around to airing a 25-second, half-a**sed walkback. You could have blinked and missed it.

But that’s no excuse for a congressman, much less the House minority leader, not to fact check the story in the first place.

On Wednesday night, Aaron Rupar caught McCarthy on the Hannity show, after Biden’s joint address to Congress, whining that he “wants control of your life. He’s gonna control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”

If you think loyal GOP foot soldier Sean Hannity corrected the falsehood, think again. Hannity let it go unchallenged and changed the subject to join his colleagues in complaining about face masks at Biden’s address.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team