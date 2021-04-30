Kevin McCarthy Still Thinks Biden Wants To Ban Burgers

In case you missed it, right wingers, along with their Fox News propagandists, seethed for three days over “news” that President Joe Biden planned to force everyone to drastically reduce their consumption of red meat.

Except it's not true. On Monday, Fox got around to airing a 25-second, half-a**sed walkback. You could have blinked and missed it.

But that’s no excuse for a congressman, much less the House minority leader, not to fact check the story in the first place.

On Wednesday night, Aaron Rupar caught McCarthy on the Hannity show, after Biden’s joint address to Congress, whining that he “wants control of your life. He’s gonna control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”

If you think loyal GOP foot soldier Sean Hannity corrected the falsehood, think again. Hannity let it go unchallenged and changed the subject to join his colleagues in complaining about face masks at Biden’s address.