Fox News Forced To Retract Phony Report On Biden Attacking Hamburgers

After a weekend of cow fart reports and beer rants, Fox News dedicated 25 seconds to retracting claims Biden was taking Republicans' beef away.
By John Amato
Last week, President Biden held a virtual climate Summit in which he voiced his new plans for curbing global warming.

As usual the typical right-wing grievance agitators in Congress and the media used a flawed article from the right-wing Daily Mail to falsely claim President Biden wants to eliminate cows altogether.

FoxQ host Jeanine Pirro became totally unhinged over the weekend and used a graphic of exploding cow farts to attack the Green New Deal.

I kid you not, she did that.

The idiot Trump son Don Jr. went on Twitter to join in with the lunatic fringe:

On Sunday, Larry Kudlow groused about "plant-based beer" and how terrible that would be.

After a full weekend of manufactured outragel, host John Roberts spent all of 25 seconds on Monday afternoon retracting Fox News' weekend-long reporting on Biden's faux attack on hamburgers.

Right after Rep. Scalise claimed Americans support Biden's policies because they are on a sugar high, Roberts cut away to make this correction.

"On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals," Roberts said. "That research from 2020 found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change."

"That is not the case."

That was it.

Fox News and conserverazzi spent the entire weekend hyperventilating over claims that Biden would close down McDonald's, Burger Kings and make cows illegal.

Today they spent less than one minute making the correction, and not in prime time.

You would think a supposed news organization would spend five minutes researching a right-wing publication's wild claims to verify the facts they planned to jack up audience outrage. That was not the case since Fox News is not a news organization.

They will promote as fact any right-wing report or opinion piece, regardless of the truth, as long as they deem it will help their cause as the opposition party.

