Fox Stokes 'Hamburgers' Scare With Attack On Climate Change

Pres. Joe Biden proposed cutting greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 during a virtual summit to address the global climate crisis, and the fossil fuel industry is freaking out.

(Here's a White House fact sheet) on the specifics.

Former Rush Limbaugh acolyte-turned-climate-change-denier, Mark Morano, claims any attempt at addressing climate change to save the planet will do nothing except change America, destroy your way of life, and empower China.

Oh, and Biden will take away your hamburgers.

By the way, an electric car is not $50K, but who needs actual facts?

Morano said, "This is the starting point of remaking American society for absolutely no benefit."

He continued, "It's going to be more reliance on Chinese energy, Chinese mining... All it's going to do is impoverish Americans, and that's really what the climate agenda is about. At the end of this, we're not going to have a better climate."

So says a man who has doxxed scientists on his website, and has zero scientific training himself.

Paul Krugman writes about a new document titled “Preserving Coal Country,” released Monday by the United Mine Workers of America, in which the union — which at its peak represented half a million workers — accepts the reality that coal isn’t coming back. Instead, it argues that the goal should be “a true energy transition that will enhance opportunities for miners, their families and their communities.”

When miners and union workers are on board, you know the fossil fuel people are very worried. These corporations have a stable of paid shills they can send on Fox News to denounce climate change in a New York minute.

Fear-mongering climate change with paid fossil fuel shills is old hat for Fox News.