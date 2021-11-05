Texas Now Wants To Ban Books

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped on the crazy train of harassing educators by writing to the Texas Association of School Board that “pornographic images and substance” have no place in schools.

Even though the TASB has no authority in determining school curriculum, Abbott couldn't care less because his aim is to throw more fuel on the fire of "child education controversy" that he hopes will help him win re-election in 2022.

At the end of October, Texas Rep. Matt Krause initiated an investigation into school library books and curriculum.

Attached to Krause’s letter was a 16-page list of books published from 1969 to 2021 that included “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander. Other books on the list deal with issues of race, gender identity, and sexuality.

Keeping Evangelical parents on an outrage high is Abbott's aim, since they've already banned CRT from public campuses -- even though CRT was never there in the first place.

"A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate in the public education system,” Abbott wrote."

This is all motivated by Fox News and others looking for wingnut celebrity.

At least the Texas State Teachers Association is not taking these insane requests lightly.

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said in a statement, calling the investigation a witch hunt. “What will Rep. Krause propose next? Burning books he and a handful of parents find objectionable?”

Soon enough you will see these Evangelical fire breathers attacking school board members and meeting for carrying any book that has an objectionable picture or ones they can link to their racist views.

Their focus isn't on the children, but to use their own kids as fodder to attack Democratic politicians and destroy public education.

Will these same parents ban all mobile devices, computers, and the Internet to protect their children of what they view as "harmful images"?