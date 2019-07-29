Rand Paul Tells Rep. Omar To Go Back To Somalia

We are well aware that the above is a Breitbart News video. Perhaps Rand Paul thought no one in the sane part of the internet would notice his comments from there? Womp, womp.

After doing his best to hold up a vote on the 9/11 First Responders bill, Senator Rand Paul now turns his attention towards Trump's racist rant against four freshman Democratic congresswomen of color. Somehow, he felt it was his obligation to double down on Trump's racist tropes.

Rep. Ilhan Omar immigrated from Somalia at a young age and after becoming a U.S. citizen was elected by her constituents as a Congresswoman from Minnesota's 5th District.

To miscreants like Trump, Rand Paul, and their ilk, she and all immigrants are forbidden to ever criticize the American government.

No matter how he tries to soft-pedal the racist trope of "go back to where you came from," Paul fails and fails mightily.

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia, and I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years"

He continued, "And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

Somehow Rand Paul finds a way to insult Omar's intelligence while he chooses consciously to act like a racist buffoon.

Under the monarchy of Donald Trump, politicians, and particularly those of color, are no longer allowed to speak out against any dysfunction within the government. because that makes a person a traitor.

That insanity only works when fools like Sen. Rand Paul backup this jingoistic, un-American, unconstitutional and fascist notion.