Nancy Pelosi Sends Rep. Ilhan Omar Back To Africa -- And Goes With Her

They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽 So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5

This is a pretty good burn from Nancy Pelosi and Ilhan Omar! Via Newsweek:

The women were in Ghana to mark The Year of the Return 2019, an invitation by Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to the world's African Diaspora to visit the lands and people to which they are ancestrally connected. Pelosi addressed Ghana's Parliament on the trip.

The California congresswoman tweeted that she delivered a "message of respect and reaffirming the U.S commitment to security, freedom and justice for all" to Ghanaian lawmakers.

Pelosi also swiped at Trump by sending a message of support to her Democratic colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who, along with his Baltimore district, has been the target of a recent barrage of invective by the president seen by his critics as a racist onslaught.

"To @RepCummings with love from Ghana, where we're solemnly observing 400 yrs since the first enslaved Africans arrived in America. Thank you Elijah for fearlessly speaking truth," Pelosi wrote on Twitter.