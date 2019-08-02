Summer Donation Drive

Nancy Pelosi Sends Rep. Ilhan Omar Back To Africa -- And Goes With Her

The trip to Ghana marked the 400th anniversary of the beginning of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
By Susie Madrak

This is a pretty good burn from Nancy Pelosi and Ilhan Omar! Via Newsweek:

The women were in Ghana to mark The Year of the Return 2019, an invitation by Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to the world's African Diaspora to visit the lands and people to which they are ancestrally connected. Pelosi addressed Ghana's Parliament on the trip.

The California congresswoman tweeted that she delivered a "message of respect and reaffirming the U.S commitment to security, freedom and justice for all" to Ghanaian lawmakers.

Pelosi also swiped at Trump by sending a message of support to her Democratic colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who, along with his Baltimore district, has been the target of a recent barrage of invective by the president seen by his critics as a racist onslaught.

"To @RepCummings with love from Ghana, where we're solemnly observing 400 yrs since the first enslaved Africans arrived in America. Thank you Elijah for fearlessly speaking truth," Pelosi wrote on Twitter.


