S.C. Mom: CDC Will Turn Schools Into Concentration Camps

An unnamed South Carolina parent addressed the Greenville County School Board and said that the CDC is planning on using the COVID 19 pandemic to take over the schools and turn them into concentration camps:

A woman reveals to the Greenville, SC School Board tonight that she has uncovered a plot by the CDC to shut down schools and turn them into Nazi-style concentration camps, where children will be taken away from their parents, and couples separated from each other. pic.twitter.com/AZjEY70GGv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 25, 2021

From Alternet:

The unnamed parent described the alleged CDC program as "a plan to shut down schools, and to use them as camps to physically isolate men, women, and children" (video below.) "Now, we know that concentration camps are something that the Nazis did," she continued, "but it can come here at any moment and we need to be aware that they can call it something other than a 'concentration camp.' Concentration camps can be disguised as something like a green zone." "The plan talks about the loss of freedoms and personal interactions, it talks about taking children away from their parents, families, away from each other and separating each separate everyone by genders," she indicates.

She then asked the school board if they would comply with the CDC when the time comes.

In other words, she is afraid that good, white families like hers could be treated the same way they treated all those brown-skinned people coming to the southern border to seek refuge and a better life for themselves and their children.

The almost comedic part of this is that the conspiracy theory that she's reading from is something she got from GETTR, the social media site for RWNJs and conspiracy theorists, and is run by a real-life Nazi, Jason Miller.

To her credit, the woman didn't act or sound like most conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers or maskholes. Her tone was calm and if it wasn't for the content of what she was saying, she could almost pass as an intelligent and rational person.

With all sincerity, I would advise that this woman uninstall GETTR altogether, take a nice long hiatus from social media in general, turn off Fox News, OAN, or whatever other crap she watches on TV, and stop listening to squawk radio. To help her do that, she should take a nice, long, secluded vacation at a cabin deep in the mountains or the woods where she couldn't get the internet. (I would have suggested a cruise or to travel abroad, but since she's most likely unvaccinated, those are not options for her.) She should not return until she is starting to think clearly again and realizes just how ridiculous she sounds.

And fer cryin' out loud, don't be taking any livestock dewormer, bleach enemas or any of the other crazy sh*t that could kill her.