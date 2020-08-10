COVIDIOT Gets Upset When She Gets A Ticket For Obscuring Her Car Window

Apparently, motor vehicle laws are now communism. At least according to this "lady" in Greenville, South Carolina.

Source: Raw Story

A South Carolina woman this week was caught on video going on a wild rant about Jesus and communism after a police officer pulled her over because her anti-vaccination signs were completely obscuring her car’s rear window.

The video shows that the woman was driving a car that was covered in signs that protested not just economic shut downs, but also simply testing people for COVID-19.

After the officer pulled her over, she demanded to see his badge number and started yelling at him.

The officer tried to calm her down and told her there was no reason to be upset.

“Oh, no reason to get upset just because we’re in communist Greenville, South Carolina?!” she yelled back. “I am not being disorderly! I have freedom of speech! You’re being disorderly!”