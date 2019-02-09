Northwest U.S. Measles Outbreak Worst In Decades

This is what used to be called "locking the barn door after the horse is out:"

Just-released info from WA health officials also shows #measles shots given in Clark County, outbreak epicenter, were up 218% in Jan. vs average for previous 5 yrs. https://t.co/LAeYmf50lN via @KHNews pic.twitter.com/cQ222XWXbn — JoNel Aleccia (@JoNel_Aleccia) February 7, 2019

“If you have a population that is unvaccinated, it’s like throwing a match into a can of gasoline,” a health official says of a measles outbreak in Washington https://t.co/bv07Jq2SIT — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2019

Yes, now that measles are spreading all over the Pacific Northwest, parents are starting to realize there's a down side to refusing vaccinations:

In Washington state, 55 measles cases have been confirmed this year. The outbreak is mostly among unvaccinated children. https://t.co/XxfvQhpocq — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2019

In Washington, you can reject vaccines for your kids for "philosophical" reasons. Now lawmakers are trying to tighten that up.

Elected leaders in Washington state may crack down on vaccine exemptions amid a growing measles outbreak. Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would no longer allow parents to cite philosophical or personal reasons for not vaccinating their child. @carterevans has more: pic.twitter.com/WxJHfi4kIG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 8, 2019

But the same kind of people who spread the pseudo-science that led to the measles outbreak are fighting back. Of course they are! If I had my way, you couldn't claim your children as tax deductions without providing proof of vaccination.

Hundreds rally to preserve right not to vaccinate children amid measles outbreak https://t.co/y2BGUhjRem pic.twitter.com/kHsO3xvYQE — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2019

The county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. https://t.co/SOtQflaRbF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 8, 2019

Measles are highly contagious, and recent disease outbreaks underscore the importance of vaccination, Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez @DoctoraEdith reports in @CNN. Only two doses of the measles vaccine are needed to protect against it in 97% of cases. https://t.co/INzucMkjm5 — Amer Acad Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) February 7, 2019

Do you know how contagious measles are? A person with measles can walk through a room, and two hours later, any non-vaccinated person who enters the room has a 90% chance of coming down with the disease, according to a Washington Post story this week.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And if a child with measles exposes other children in an non-vaccinated community, the odds are very high that it spreads like wildfire. Of course, it's not just children at risk: Anyone with a suppressed immune system (like the elderly, infants, cancer patients undergoing chemo or anyone treated with immune suppressant drugs like Humira or other biologics) is vulnerable.

How bad can it get? Measles are now spreading in the Phillipines' capital city of Manila, thanks to similar conspiracy theories. Fifty-five children are now dead:

An outbreak of measles is spreading across the Philippines -- with more than 1,500 cases of the disease and 26 deaths reported in recent weeks, authorities say https://t.co/Rprt0e9w55 pic.twitter.com/V4KKJx8LTS — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2019

Turns out Manila's Public Attorney posted that vaccines are bioweapons. Oops!

WATCH: Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta responds to accusations her office is to blame for vaccination scare | @makoipopioco pic.twitter.com/40iZwYVGwc — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) February 6, 2019

Learn about herd immunity. Don't be so gullible, people.

Correction: I originally identified the site of the outbreak in Oregon. It's not, it's in Washington state.

