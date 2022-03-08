Scalise Rewrites Trump's Extortion Of Ukraine

House Republicans held a presser today and after attacking Biden, gaslighted Trump's entire extortion plot which led to his first impeachment.

Republican Whip Scalise began his time at the podium by celebrating the Ukrainian people and admiring their spirit and pushback against "Putin's barbaric invasion of these great people."

But that was short-lived. House Republicans were being nice to Ukraine and used the Ukraine invasion to attack President Biden over oil prices and production.

The Keystone pipeline, oil independence, prices, yada, yada, yada.

Then came time for some questions.

Reporter: "Given where we are right now, what rethinking have you done on Trump’s withholding of military aid to Zelensky as he pressured him to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden?"

Scalise: "First of all if you look at that conversation, President Zelensky had called President Trump to thank him for the leadership that he provided when Zelensky got elected, he said he modeled his campaign after Trump."

HAHAHA. All the world leaders knew that if you wanted to get something, anything from the US and Trump you had to flatter his ego.

Just look how ridiculous Puerto Rico's leaders were when Trump was in Puerto Rico after they got devastated by a hurricane.

Scalise made no mention of the extortion scheme Trump and Giuliani tried to orchestrate and instead made believe it had no consequences.

Scalise: "And ultimately [Zelensky] got the relief money that he was asking for."

It took a lot of work for Ukraine to get the Congressional approved assistance out of Traitor Trump's administration and that's why Scalise used the word ultimately.

Scalise blathered on about the ousting of Ukraine's Viktor Shokin, and claimed it was a Biden conspiracy just to deflect from Trump's illegal actions.

The real reason for Shokin's ousting was because he "wasn't pursuing corruption among the country's politicians, according to a Ukrainian official and four former American officials who specialized in Ukraine and Europe."

Liars gotta lie, right Scalise?