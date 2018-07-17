Ohio County GOP Leader Resigns Over Trump-Putin Meeting

A smallish county in Ohio that went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. Hopefully this is yet another sign of things to come, as Republicans abandon the Trump disaster before he takes them all down with him.

Source: Cincinnati.com



For at least one Republican in Ohio, President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was more than he could take.

Belmont County, Ohio Republican Chairman Chris Gagin on Twitter Monday announced his resignation shortly after the controversial press conference in Helsinki where Trump praised Putin and declined to side with U.S. intelligence services.

Gagin tweeted that he remains a Republican but resigned out of a sense of duty.

"The president is entitled to GOP party leaders, at all levels, fully committed to his views and agenda," Gagin tweeted. "Following today's press conference with Pres. Putin, as well as certain policy differences, most especially on trade, I could no longer fulfill that duty."