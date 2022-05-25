Russian Diplomat Resigns Post Over War In Ukraine

Well, this is certainly brave. Bondarev not only gives up his career but also puts his life in some danger now as Russian dissidents in Putin's Russia are almost always dealt with harshly.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bondarev said he had "not seen any alternative" than to resign: "I don't think it will change a lot, frankly, but I think it may be one little brick into the bigger wall which would eventually be built. I hope so."

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. “For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion. The resignation amounts to a rare — if not unprecedented — public admission of disgruntlement about Russia’s war in Ukraine among the Russian diplomatic corps. It comes at a time when Putin’s government has sought to crack down on dissent over the invasion and quell narratives that conflict with the Russian government’s line about how the “special military operation” — as it’s officially known in Russia — is proceeding. “The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous and free society in our country,” Bondarev wrote, referring to the widespread use of the letter “Z” as a symbol of support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Some reactions, including a parody of Putin, and Bondarev in his own words.

BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia’s Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.



Boris Bondarev: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country.”



UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.



🧵: pic.twitter.com/ZuKqq0gJO8 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 23, 2022

Russian councillor to UN, Boris Bondarev has resigned and damned my war in Ukraine in an eloquent suicide note. pic.twitter.com/GfP6z3kZLE — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 23, 2022