Jamie Raskin Warns JD Vance: They Tried To Kill Your Predecessor

What happened to Mike Pence?
By John AmatoAugust 20, 2024

Rep. Jamie Raskin hilariously mocked JD Vance during his DNC convention speech by asking him why there was a job opening on Trump's ticket.

Usually a former vice president would endorse and support their former president who is running for reelection, but Mike Pence has refused to do so.

Raskin explained why.

RASKIN: Do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for Running Mate on the GOP ticket?

They tried to kill your predecessor.

( The crowd roared with laughter)

They tried to kill him because he would not follow Trump's plan to destroy and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.

Your votes Pennsylvania, your votes Michigan, your votes Georgia, Nevada, Arizona.

Are we going to go back to the days of election suppression and violent insurrection?

(The crowd began to chant, "no" and then "we're not going back.")

We're not going back.

JD Vance should be worried.

