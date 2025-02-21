Trump Vowed Inflation Would Be Gone Day 1, Vance Says 4 Years

JD Vance told the MAGAt crowd at CPAC that it may take as much as four years for US inflation to come down even though he and Trump ran on making inflation go away as soon as they were sworn into office.

Promises? I never made any promises. I lied a lot though.

Trump said this in August of 2024. "Starting on Day 1, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.”

VANCE: Interviews I did it was I think six or seven days after the inauguration and somebody asked me, well it's been six days what have you got to fix the inflation crisis created by Joe Biden. I'm like, well first of all it's been six days we've done a lot in six days but it's gonna take some time to fix what Joe Biden broke over four years. And and we know it is it is easy unfortunately to burn the house down it takes a little bit of time to build it back up and here's here's what we we have to do, because look, the fundamental goal of our immigration policy, of our border policy of Doge saving taxpayer money, the fundamental goal is we want your children and grandchildren to be able to raise a family in security and comfort in the country that we all love that is the whole goal of President Trump's agenda

Trump knows all about burning the house down. Trump promised to end inflation on Day One. COVID supply chain inflation was the biggest gift Trump received after he mismanaged the COVID pandemic.

JD Vance quickly demolished Trump's promises.

Liars gotta lie.