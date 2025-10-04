Wow The Vice President Sure Is Acting Racist

Vance invents racist lie to defend GOP shutdown.
By Walter EinenkelOctober 4, 2025

Vice President JD Vance defended the GOP’s government shutdown on Wednesday by falsely and racistly claiming the Democratic Party is trying to give federal health care benefits to undocumented immigrants. 

"If you're an American citizen [and] you've been to a hospital in the last few years, you probably noticed that wait times are especially large, and very often somebody who's there in the emergency room waiting is an illegal alien—very often a person who can't even speak English,” Vance said. “Why do those people get health care benefits at hospitals paid for by American citizens?” 

As ABC News notes, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally funded health insurance programs.

Like many of his GOP colleagues, Vance’s only defense for the party’s failed policies is racist scapegoating. While the Trump administration threatens Americans with economic suffering, their supposed solutions amount to little more than blaming immigrants and marginalized groups for the consequences of their own policies.

The Republican playbook is simple: Lie, repeat the lie, and lie again.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Update: OH, it's a trend with him.

Oh lord, this is JD Vance being "non-trolling" but completely white supremacist. 🙄

Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-10-02T14:33:41.470Z

