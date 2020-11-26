Thanksgiving Football Thread: Washington Vs. Dallas Cowboys

This is the only Thanksgiving game where the team will be known as just "Washington."

Sporting News wrote in September:

Washington bears a clunky name after dropping its old, racially insensitive moniker too late in the offseason to create an entirely new brand. But the NFL franchise doesn't intend to be mascot-less for long — it could have a new name as early as 2020, though logistical issues might slow down the process.

Logistical issues slowed down the process, not the least of which is people buying up trademarks for various Washington football names and going to court to collect money for them.

Anyhow, enjoy the game on Fox.