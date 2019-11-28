Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Sports
11/28/19 9:30am
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Thanksgiving Football Thread: Bears Vs. Lions
A classic rivalry starts off Thanksgiving football...
By
Frances Langum
The game airs at 12:30 pm Eastern / 9:30 am Pacific on Fox.
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Football Thread
A midwest rivalry for Thanksgiving.
Nov 22, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Thanksgiving / Football Open Thread
What are you eating / watching today?
Nov 26, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Thanksgiving / Football Open Thread
What are you eating / watching today?
Nov 26, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Thanksgiving Football Open Thread
Which games are getting your attention today?
Nov 24, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc