Twitter Backlash: Don Jr. Shouldn't Call ANYONE A 'Grifter'

Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash on Twitter on Sunday after he accused members of the Lincoln Project of being grifters and pedophiles.

In a series of tweets, the former president's son took aim at the Lincoln Project, which was founded by former Republicans who worked against his father's reelection.

Trump's tweets came after the Lincoln Project disavowed former member John Weaver in the wake of allegations that he sent sexual messages to young men.

"The sanctimonious sickos at @ProjectLincoln love to lecture about 'morality' but if they actually cared about that & not just grifting $$, then [Lincoln Project members] would have stopped their predator pedophile partner, instead of protecting him!" Trump wrote in one tweet.

"The Lincoln Project should probably change their name to the Pedophile Project to better reflect their true 'values,'" he said in another message.

People responding to Trump's tweets by quickly pointed out that former President Donald Trump had his own history with young women and grifting.

Read some of the responses below.

I heard that they have someone who used to walk backstage at beauty pageants in order to see girls who were undressed.



Wait, that was someone else. Someone who bragged about it. — JRehling (@JRehling) January 31, 2021

I’m sure Trump models have nothing to do with moving that type of “commodity”, Junior. Da? pic.twitter.com/kfyJOEKr70 — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) January 31, 2021

Why don’t you ask your sister/mommy, Junior. I’m old enough to remember when your sperm donor said on National tv that if she wasn’t his daughter, he’d be dating her.https://t.co/vfRa3SddRQ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 31, 2021

Your daddy literally bragged about being able to walk in on naked teenagers in the dressing room — Boomhauer (@Boomhauer17) January 31, 2021

Lol... you’re calling them grifters??? Hahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahhahah — Purple Haze (@factsmatter1980) January 31, 2021

Jr in a tizzy talking tosh , love it 😍 — Percy Fagg (@PercyFagg) January 31, 2021

Love to see @ProjectLincoln starting to agitate you. I think I’ll go donate to their “grift,” now. — chuck mann (@cdmmann) January 31, 2021

Glass houses junior!!! — Susan (@belllabean) January 31, 2021

They live rent free in your head now Jr -just like Dad! — kathy (@DirtdogKathy) January 31, 2021

They condemned it. Now it's your turn. — Stella Blue🦋🌻🐝 (@appleaday14) January 31, 2021