Ana Navarro Flattens Don Jr In A Tweet

The son of the traitorous ex-president got pwnd by CNN's Ana Navarro when he tried to pull his usual Republican bullying act.
Cokehead Don tried to make fun of Ana Navarro's physical appearance, on Twitter? If only Don was smart enough to know you don't do that.
Navarro and co-host Sony Hostin were pulled off The View when a COVID test came back positive.
And Don the idiot "thought' it would be a good idea to tweet this:
What a piece of shite.
But, obesity? Really?
Navarro responded and immediately made Junior look like the twerp that he is.
See, so simple, when the stupid bully is a Trump.
Mary Trump apologized for her family.