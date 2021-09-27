Ana Navarro Flattens Don Jr In A Tweet

The son of the traitorous ex-president got pwnd by CNN's Ana Navarro when he tried to pull his usual Republican bullying act.

Cokehead Don tried to make fun of Ana Navarro's physical appearance, on Twitter? If only Don was smart enough to know you don't do that.

Navarro and co-host Sony Hostin were pulled off The View when a COVID test came back positive.

And Don the idiot "thought' it would be a good idea to tweet this:

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

What a piece of shite.

But, obesity? Really?

Navarro responded and immediately made Junior look like the twerp that he is.

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern.



I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls.



Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

See, so simple, when the stupid bully is a Trump.

Mary Trump apologized for her family.