Ana Navarro Flattens Mike Pence; What A Bootlicker

You gotta love it when Ana Navarro takes the gloves off.
Mike Pence is giving interviews and recording podcasts (really?) about how he and the former so-called president "parted amicably" and are "cordial" yadda yadda yadda.
Nobody believes you, Mike.
And Ana Navarro on CNN Tuesday when further than that: “It’s so embarrassing, you almost want to feel sorry for the guy until you realize just how pathetic Mike Pence is. How can you be such a bootlicker? How can you be so servile to somebody who did not call off a mob that wanted to hang you?”
Many on Twitter added to her comments:
and @PattiUSBLUE tweeted this picture: