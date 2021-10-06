Politics
Ana Navarro Flattens Mike Pence; What A Bootlicker

Pence trying to pretend he's "cordial" with Agolf Twitler.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
You gotta love it when Ana Navarro takes the gloves off.

Mike Pence is giving interviews and recording podcasts (really?) about how he and the former so-called president "parted amicably" and are "cordial" yadda yadda yadda.

Nobody believes you, Mike.

And Ana Navarro on CNN Tuesday when further than that: “It’s so embarrassing, you almost want to feel sorry for the guy until you realize just how pathetic Mike Pence is. How can you be such a bootlicker? How can you be so servile to somebody who did not call off a mob that wanted to hang you?”

Many on Twitter added to her comments:

and @PattiUSBLUE tweeted this picture:

pence_lynched.png

