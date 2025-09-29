Rep. Stevens Moves To Impeach RFK Jr: 'Enough Is Enough'

It’s about time somebody is working to boot Robert F. Kennedy from office. He will undoubtedly go down in American history as the most dangerous and least qualified Health and Human Services secretary ever. Thank goodness Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) has stepped up to the plate.

On September 25, Stevens announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against Kennedy:

“RFK Jr. is making our country less safe and making healthcare less affordable and accessible for Michiganders. His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous. Enough is enough – we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics, which is why I am announcing today that I have begun drafting articles of impeachment against Secretary Kennedy.

Stevens has plenty of receipts, too. She says her articles of impeachment against RFK Jr. will focus on his “abdication of duty” by cutting funding for lifesaving research such as childhood cancer, and “severely restricting access to vaccines and spreading absurd conspiracies, putting lives in danger, and raising healthcare costs.” That includes an effort to limit access to Tylenol and overseeing the closure of centers working to prevent future pandemics.

It’s a safe bet those “pro-life” Republicans controlling the House will make sure that Killer Kennedy gets to keep making preventable diseases great again and harming American health with his crackpot theories.

But good on Rep. Stevens for putting a spotlight on this MAGA disgrace. I hope all Democrats get behind her with a lot of noise. We need more like this, please.