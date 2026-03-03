MAGA's Erik Prince Blasts Trump's Attack On Iran

Former founder of Blackwater and huge Trump supporter Erik Prince told Steve Bannon's podcast listeners that he's not happy Trump opened a whole new can of worms of chaos by bombing Iran, which does not serve America's interests.

Bannon opened his interview by framing the attack as not as intense as the 12-day war, but Prince had other ideas about the chaos Trump has now unleashed in the Middle East.

PRINCE: Look, Steve, I'm not happy about the whole thing. I don't think this was in America's interest.



It's going to uncork a significant can of worms and chaos and destruction in Iran now. Who takes over? You still have tens, hundreds of thousands of IRGC people that will be positioning to be number two, to be the next rulers of that country. I don't see how this is in keeping with the president's MAGA commitment. I'm disappointed.

Bannon wondered if the Persian people can just take over now and Prince shot that down.

PRINCE: I don't know that there's a plan. These are ultimately solved by ground combat. I don't think a regime has ever been changed by air power alone.



It's wishful thinking, and now it is indeed cost American lives. I don't buy the argument that it was only because they were doing it to preempt. When you load that many troops and that many aircraft in an immediate area, you could almost guarantee a response.

So far four Americans are dead from this action. Prince also called Trump a liar for the reason he struck.

Iran is not Venezuela. An airstrike does not make a regime change.