Steve Bannon Mocks Trump Allies Escalating Iran War For 'Nuclear Fairy Dust'

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon slammed President Donald Trump's allies, like Fox News host Mark Levin, who called for escalating the war in Iran to retrieve nuclear materials that he likened to "fairy dust."
By David EdwardsMarch 30, 2026

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon slammed President Donald Trump's allies, like Fox News host Mark Levin, who called for escalating the war in Iran to retrieve nuclear materials that he likened to "fairy dust."

"I wonder why Mark Levin, why are we not talking about a combination, IDF, Arab, you know, get the UAE Special Forces," Bannon said Monday on his War Room broadcast. "So my recommendation, all this talk about combat troops and ground troops, let's start with the IDF and let's start with the Arab nations."

"Let's throw them over, then let's take the first wave," he continued. "It'll draw out the Iranians, and maybe we can kill the Persians easier. Use them as bait. I don't give a damn. I don't want to use American kids. Let's use theirs. If you got nuclear fairy dust over there, you got to get."

Bannon noted that suggestions that ground troops be sent into Iran to obtain nuclear material were the "latest thing" to escalate the war.

"We got nuclear fairy dust you got to get," he mocked. "Well, send the IDF in there. They got all the special forces... Let them go get the nuclear fairy dust."

"Tel Aviv and our Arab and our great Arab allies who still have not committed to the to, understand something, they have not committed to this war yet," he added. "They're kind of sitting there going, oh, this is horrible. We're getting shelled... Let's get your military. First wave in Kharg Island, the All-Arab, second wave, IDF."

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