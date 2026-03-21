Scum Sen. Tuberville Claims Muslims In America Are At War With Us

Sen. Tommy Tuberville maniacally claimed that the Muslim community living in the United States is now at war with America.

Huh?

What the fuck is he talking about? Tommy just put bullseyes on every Muslim in the country for no reason but to defend the heinous attack on Iran.

Christian white theocratic nationalist Steve Bannon is happily promoting this conspiracy against Muslim Americans and Muslim migrants in the US.

BANNON: We're fighting a major war now in the Middle East about topics related to radical Islamic theology. We're down in Texas, we've been in Texas and other places in the West, working on this situation with a Muslim invasion of the United States of America. When you say the enemy's inside the gate, what do you mean by that? TUBERVILLE: Well, we're at war here now, Steve. They're here. We've got over 5 million Muslims here that go by Sharia law, worship the Koran. We all like immigrants. We're all immigrants to some form or fashion. And I've got some Muslim friends, but they don't study and teach the Sharia law. They don't go by the Koran. They go by something else. They're here to make our country better, but we have got millions that are here that are here to take our country down, and somebody better start speaking up.

People who rarely identify as Muslim do not use the Koran like Christians use the Bible.

The idea that this idiot doesn't even know how to use these deposing friends instead of using the Koran tells you all you need to know.

I was today speaking with some people from Europe that were in my office, and they say it's over, and they're going to fight in the streets, and you and I have talked about that to get their country back. We don't want to have to do that here. So it's time to speak up, call it like it is, and we've got a lot of problems, and Maddami is the enemy. He's a guy that is going to destroy New York every which way he can, and it's just unfortunate we're at this point, but we've got to start speaking up and talking about it. If we don't, we're going to end up just like Europe, and 10 years from now, we're going to be fighting in the streets trying to get this country back.

Sen. Tuberville is calling to arms every Proud Boy and fascist militia asshole to take up arms against the Muslim community.

It's wild that he's singling out Mayor Mamdani and calling him an enemy.

He's the mayor of New York, was duly elected by the citizens of New York City, and has nothing to do with anyone else.

The Republican Party is not an actual political party but a despicable, conspiracy-laden, homophobic cult, filled with narcissists and scumbags.